Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 3.89%.
Shares of NYSE NGS traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $10.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $6.64 and a 12-month high of $12.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.31.
About Natural Gas Services Group
Further Reading: What is quantitative easing?
Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.