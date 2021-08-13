Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.

Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 28,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12.

Get Natural Gas Services Group alerts:

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression services and equipment to the energy industry in the United States. It fabricates, manufactures, rents, and sells natural gas compressors and related equipment. The company primarily engages in the rental of compression units that provide small, medium, and large horsepower applications for unconventional oil and natural gas production.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Natural Gas Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Natural Gas Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.