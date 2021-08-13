Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.12 EPS

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.12), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Natural Gas Services Group had a negative net margin of 3.89% and a negative return on equity of 1.06%.
Shares of Natural Gas Services Group stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.13. 28,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,178. Natural Gas Services Group has a 1 year low of $6.64 and a 1 year high of $12.23. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.88 million, a PE ratio of -50.65 and a beta of 2.12.
About Natural Gas Services Group
