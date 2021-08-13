Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Buys 1,653 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 15.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,584 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $4,012,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of The Home Depot by 1.2% during the second quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,035 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $10,535,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 285.0% during the second quarter. RWM Asset Management LLC now owns 3,985 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after buying an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in shares of The Home Depot by 20.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 2.7% in the second quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 14,948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,767,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Home Depot by 8.5% in the second quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $471,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

HD has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Citigroup raised their price target on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. lifted their target price on The Home Depot from $288.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on The Home Depot from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $333.12.

NYSE HD traded down $2.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $331.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,200,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,044,899. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.59 and a 52 week high of $345.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.36, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.85, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $319.95.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.78. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 963.88%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Matt Carey sold 113,138 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.00, for a total value of $35,751,608.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 78,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,835,704. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, building materials, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

