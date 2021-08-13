Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 12.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,043 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $6,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VTV. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter worth $27,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $28,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter worth $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at $38,000.

VTV stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $142.18. 1,514,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,910,516. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52 week low of $100.68 and a 52 week high of $142.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.59.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

