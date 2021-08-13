Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 108,647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,631,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Granby Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,838,000. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 24.7% in the first quarter. Centennial Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 64,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after acquiring an additional 12,827 shares during the last quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 9.7% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 116,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,655,000 after acquiring an additional 10,336 shares during the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 154.4% in the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 89,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after acquiring an additional 54,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 13.2% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 706,788 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,044,000 after acquiring an additional 82,396 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SLV traded up $0.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.97. The stock had a trading volume of 20,069,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,555,564. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $20.45 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.92.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

