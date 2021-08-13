Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,064 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,298 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,064 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,010,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Glassman Wealth Services grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 12.8% in the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 6,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.2% in the second quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 78,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,290,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 22,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO stock traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $51.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,751,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,844,286. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.97. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $41.53 and a 1 year high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

