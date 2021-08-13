Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.
Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$21.68.
Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.9292036 earnings per share for the current year.
Neo Performance Materials Company Profile
Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.
