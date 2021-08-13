Neo Performance Materials Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:NEO)

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th.

Shares of TSE:NEO opened at C$20.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$17.08. The firm has a market capitalization of C$763.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$9.76 and a 1 year high of C$21.68.

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.35 by C$0.14. The company had revenue of C$165.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$154.53 million. On average, analysts forecast that Neo Performance Materials will post 0.9292036 earnings per share for the current year.

NEO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

