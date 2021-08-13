Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) PT Raised to C$26.50

Neo Performance Materials (OTCMKTS:NOPMF) had its target price increased by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$26.00 to C$26.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Neo Performance Materials from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.50.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Neo Performance Materials stock traded up $0.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.05. 15,795 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,387. Neo Performance Materials has a 12 month low of $6.15 and a 12 month high of $18.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $13.74.

Neo Performance Materials Inc manufactures and sells rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

Featured Article: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.