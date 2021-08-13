Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

Neonode (NASDAQ:NEON) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The electronics maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Neonode had a negative net margin of 96.98% and a negative return on equity of 68.68%.

NASDAQ:NEON traded up $0.17 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.52. The company had a trading volume of 187 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,352. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.88. The stock has a market cap of $63.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.07 and a beta of 3.03. Neonode has a 52 week low of $5.10 and a 52 week high of $13.00.

About Neonode

Neonode Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops optical sensing solutions for contactless touch, touch, gesture sensing, and in-cabin monitoring in the United States, Japan, South Korea, China, and internationally. The company also licenses its technology to original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and Tier 1 suppliers.

