New Gold (TSE:NGD) Stock Price Down 0.6%

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD)’s stock price dropped 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$1.80 and last traded at C$1.80. Approximately 184,725 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 1,799,530 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.81.

NGD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a C$2.20 price objective on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on New Gold from C$2.50 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on New Gold to C$3.50 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of New Gold to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$2.75 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. New Gold currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$2.53.

The company has a market capitalization of C$1.08 billion and a PE ratio of -21.07. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.49, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

