NEXT Financial Group Inc Boosts Stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) by 152.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,578 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,605 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 12.4% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 485,570 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 53,422 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 116.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 131,523 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after purchasing an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 85.8% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 19,148 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,000 after purchasing an additional 8,845 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 8.1% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,105,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,511,000 after purchasing an additional 456,087 shares during the period. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC raised its position in Annaly Capital Management by 91.6% in the first quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 58,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 28,097 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 41.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NLY opened at $8.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.83. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.92 and a 1-year high of $9.64. The stock has a market cap of $12.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.03. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 149.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 1.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.23%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.00%.

NLY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Saturday, May 1st. TheStreet downgraded Annaly Capital Management from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. BTIG Research reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded Annaly Capital Management from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $10.00 to $9.25 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.11.

About Annaly Capital Management

Annaly Capital Management, Inc engages in the investment and financing of residential and commercial assets. It operates through the following investment groups: Agency, Residential Credit, Commercial Credit and Middle Market Lending. The Agency group invests in agency mortgage-backed securities. The Residential Credit group involves non-agency residential mortgage assets within securitized products and whole loan markets.

