NEXT Financial Group Inc Grows Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 4.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,501 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $516,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,583,680 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $981,228,000 after acquiring an additional 552,683 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 1,073.2% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 528,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $113,225,000 after buying an additional 483,833 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,240,000. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ecolab by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,053,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,081,738,000 after purchasing an additional 311,153 shares during the period. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Ecolab by 75.6% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 654,043 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,011,000 after buying an additional 281,667 shares in the last quarter. 65.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total value of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,332,575.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 9,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,184,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 63,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,001,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab stock opened at $219.57 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $213.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market capitalization of $62.82 billion, a PE ratio of 60.32, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 12-month low of $181.25 and a 12-month high of $230.00.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.76%.

ECL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ecolab from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $229.56.

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

