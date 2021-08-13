NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) by 116.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,438 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,391,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $903,920,000 after buying an additional 935,704 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,380,311 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $284,138,000 after buying an additional 76,764 shares during the period. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 26,406.7% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 967,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,700,000 after buying an additional 963,845 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 734,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $150,925,000 after buying an additional 26,186 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 611,325 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $125,841,000 after buying an additional 54,476 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Separately, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $193.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.29.

HII opened at $207.49 on Friday. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $136.44 and a 12 month high of $224.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $208.87.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The aerospace company reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.71. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 34.50% and a net margin of 7.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.20%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is 45.60%.

In other news, VP D R. Wyatt sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total transaction of $108,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,331,407.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Jerri F. Dickseski sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.40, for a total value of $27,925.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 29,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,625,597.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,684 shares of company stock valued at $3,628,113. Insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Further Reading: After-Hours Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.