NEXT Financial Group Inc Increases Position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH)

NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) by 5.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,894 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,301 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Tekla Healthcare Investors were worth $666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $74,000. RMR Wealth Builders increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 300.6% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 18.1% during the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tekla Healthcare Investors by 83.1% during the first quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 2,496 shares during the period. 19.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tekla Healthcare Investors alerts:

Tekla Healthcare Investors stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. Tekla Healthcare Investors has a twelve month low of $19.43 and a twelve month high of $27.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.73.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th.

Tekla Healthcare Investors Profile

Tekla Healthcare Investors is a closed-end investment fund, which engages in investing in the healthcare industry including biotechnology, medical devices, and pharmaceuticals. Its objective is to provide long-term capital appreciation through investments in companies in the healthcare industry. The company was founded on October 31, 1986 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

See Also: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH).

Receive News & Ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tekla Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.