NEXT Financial Group Inc Sells 3,392 Shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO)

NEXT Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF (NASDAQ:CFO) by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,789 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,392 shares during the quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.07% of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF worth $627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 144.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 930 shares during the last quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 63.2% during the 1st quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 24,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 9,402 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 103.2% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after purchasing an additional 14,986 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $2,690,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,968 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of CFO opened at $74.14 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $71.86. VictoryShares US 500 Enhanced Volatility Wtd ETF has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.14.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a $0.042 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th.

