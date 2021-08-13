NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) is Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s 5th Largest Position

Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 404,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,850 shares during the period. NextEra Energy makes up approximately 2.7% of Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Beach Investment Counsel Inc. PA’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $29,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NextEra Energy by 304.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,774,759 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $291,204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,840,721 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in NextEra Energy by 299.7% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,902 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,666 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter worth about $130,759,000. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 146.0% in the first quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 2,705,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $204,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,605,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 88.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 3,108,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $235,013,000 after purchasing an additional 1,454,994 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on NEE. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.69.

In other news, CEO John W. Ketchum sold 12,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.42, for a total transaction of $892,420.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,125,117.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $517,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 19,151 shares of company stock worth $1,417,136 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock traded up $0.26 on Friday, hitting $83.26. 135,770 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,123,406. The stock has a market cap of $163.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $75.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.79 and a 52 week high of $87.69.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 18.69% and a return on equity of 10.84%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Read More: Dollar Cost Averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.