NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $143.57 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) will report sales of $143.57 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have made estimates for NextGen Healthcare’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $140.60 million to $144.54 million. NextGen Healthcare reported sales of $140.00 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare will report full-year sales of $582.03 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $579.20 million to $584.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $606.70 million, with estimates ranging from $589.93 million to $615.01 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextGen Healthcare.

Get NextGen Healthcare alerts:

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.11. NextGen Healthcare had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 2.31%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NXGN. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price (down from $24.00) on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on NextGen Healthcare from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.71.

Shares of NXGN traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 246,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,913. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.56. NextGen Healthcare has a twelve month low of $11.80 and a twelve month high of $23.80. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 1.16.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total transaction of $145,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 72,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,348.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mitchell Waters sold 5,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.09, for a total value of $87,193.18. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,476,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,532,000 after buying an additional 475,137 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,979,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,205,000 after buying an additional 82,629 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.0% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,430,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,898,000 after buying an additional 541,977 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $23,686,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 2.8% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,238,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after buying an additional 33,915 shares during the period. 73.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextGen Healthcare Company Profile

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

Featured Story: Cost of Equity For A Business, Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on NextGen Healthcare (NXGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for NextGen Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextGen Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.