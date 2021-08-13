Nicholas John Swenson Acquires 300 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson acquired 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $10,053.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 59,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,982,786.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 13th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 800 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.58 per share, with a total value of $26,864.00.

On Monday, August 9th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 604 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.87 per share, with a total value of $19,249.48.

On Friday, August 6th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $31.90 per share, for a total transaction of $3,190.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 100 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $29.78 per share, with a total value of $2,978.00.

On Friday, July 30th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 208 shares of Air T stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.35 per share, with a total value of $6,312.80.

On Wednesday, July 28th, Nicholas John Swenson purchased 400 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.07 per share, for a total transaction of $12,028.00.

On Monday, July 26th, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 500 shares of Air T stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.80 per share, with a total value of $14,900.00.

On Friday, July 23rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,900 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.65 per share, for a total transaction of $54,435.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 2,485 shares of Air T stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $27.56 per share, for a total transaction of $68,486.60.

On Monday, July 19th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 1,197 shares of Air T stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $24.53 per share, with a total value of $29,362.41.

Shares of Air T stock traded up $0.49 on Friday, hitting $33.50. 15,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,343. Air T, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.95 and a 1 year high of $42.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 3.75 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $96.55 million, a PE ratio of -90.54 and a beta of 1.52.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Air T by 31.8% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,425 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 4,441 shares during the period. DCF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Air T during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the 1st quarter worth approximately $240,000. Institutional investors own 11.25% of the company’s stock.

About Air T

Air T, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides overnight air cargo, ground equipment sale, commercial jet engines and parts, and printing equipment and maintenance services in the United States and internationally. The company's Overnight Air Cargo segment offers air express delivery services. As of March 31, 2021, this segment had 66 aircraft under the dry-lease agreements with FedEx.

