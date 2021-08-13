Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is a bank holding company for Nicolet National Bank. The company provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals primarily in northeast and central Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. is headquartered in Green Bay, Wisconsin. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stephens raised shares of Nicolet Bankshares from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Nicolet Bankshares from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd.

NCBS stock opened at $75.18 on Thursday. Nicolet Bankshares has a 12 month low of $53.23 and a 12 month high of $86.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42. The stock has a market cap of $740.00 million, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.69.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.14. Nicolet Bankshares had a net margin of 32.51% and a return on equity of 13.28%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Hubert Phillip Moore, Jr. acquired 4,345 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $72.66 per share, for a total transaction of $315,707.70. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 14,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,042,307.70. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert J. Weyers acquired 3,149 shares of Nicolet Bankshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.50 per share, with a total value of $228,302.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 779,415 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $65,051,000 after purchasing an additional 58,272 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,731 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,542 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 2,230 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nicolet Bankshares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $315,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Nicolet Bankshares by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 247,167 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,400,000 after purchasing an additional 3,338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.48% of the company’s stock.

About Nicolet Bankshares

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans.

