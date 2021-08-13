NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) PT Lowered to $9.00

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $12.00 to $9.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for NN’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS.

NNBR has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NN from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. CJS Securities reiterated a market perform rating on shares of NN in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded NN from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

NNBR opened at $6.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $260.36 million, a PE ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 3.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.01. NN has a 52 week low of $4.11 and a 52 week high of $9.62.

NN (NASDAQ:NNBR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.05). NN had a net margin of 27.98% and a return on equity of 4.58%. Sell-side analysts predict that NN will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NN news, CEO Warren A. Veltman bought 20,000 shares of NN stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.05 per share, with a total value of $141,000.00. 2.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NNBR. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NN by 332.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 794,302 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,616,000 after purchasing an additional 610,702 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its holdings in shares of NN by 16.2% in the second quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 4,296,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,579,000 after acquiring an additional 598,449 shares during the period. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of NN by 59.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 779,267 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,509,000 after acquiring an additional 289,895 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NN by 54.2% in the first quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 700,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,949,000 after acquiring an additional 245,965 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of NN in the second quarter worth $1,591,000. 86.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NN Company Profile

NN, Inc, a diversified industrial company, designs, manufactures, and sells high-precision components and assemblies primarily for the electrical, automotive, general industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical markets. It operates through Mobile Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The Mobile Solutions segment manufactures and sells system critical components for fuel systems, engines and transmissions, power steering systems, and electromechanical motors for general industrial and automotive end markets.

