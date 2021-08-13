Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Noodles & Company is a fast casual restaurant which offers lunch and dinner. It serves noodles, pastas, salads, soups, sandwiches, cheese, meatballs and beverages. The company operates in the United States. Noodles & Company is based in Broomfield, Colorado. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NDLS. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Noodles & Company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Noodles & Company from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Sidoti began coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Noodles & Company from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Noodles & Company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

NDLS stock opened at $12.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company has a market cap of $565.41 million, a P/E ratio of -28.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.31 and a beta of 1.47. Noodles & Company has a fifty-two week low of $6.25 and a fifty-two week high of $13.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). Noodles & Company had a negative return on equity of 32.43% and a negative net margin of 4.82%. On average, analysts predict that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Kathryn Rae Lockhart sold 3,675 shares of Noodles & Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $47,775.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $448,786. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Wasatch Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $10,726,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 98.0% in the first quarter. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC now owns 628,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $6,502,000 after acquiring an additional 310,900 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 526.5% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 298,374 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,089,000 after acquiring an additional 250,752 shares in the last quarter. Stony Point Capital LLC bought a new stake in Noodles & Company in the first quarter worth $1,862,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Noodles & Company by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,467 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $30,919,000 after acquiring an additional 167,117 shares in the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Noodles & Company Company Profile

