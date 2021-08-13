Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $34.65. Northeast Bank shares last traded at $34.34, with a volume of 16,936 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of Northeast Bank from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st.

The firm has a market cap of $294.07 million, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.32.

Northeast Bank (NASDAQ:NBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.66.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Northeast Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.47%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 25.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 130.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Northeast Bank by 165.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,406 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 3,989 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank in the second quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Northeast Bank during the second quarter worth approximately $238,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.08% of the company’s stock.

Northeast Bank Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBN)

Northeast Bank provides personal and business banking services in Maine, the United States. The company's deposit products include demand deposit, NOW, money market, savings, certificate of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as checking accounts. Its loan portfolio comprises residential mortgage loans; multi-family and other commercial real estate loans; commercial and industrial loans, such as term loans, lines of credit and equipment, and receivables financing; consumer loans comprising mobile home and overdraft, and deposit-secured loans; and small business administration loans.

