Northland Securities Increases Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Price Target to $29.00

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) had its target price upped by Northland Securities from $19.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Northland Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on GDYN. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Grid Dynamics in a research note on Friday, July 30th. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Grid Dynamics from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an overweight rating on shares of Grid Dynamics in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Grid Dynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.50.

Get Grid Dynamics alerts:

NASDAQ GDYN opened at $23.66 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $19.19. Grid Dynamics has a 52 week low of $6.60 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The company has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -124.53 and a beta of 0.87.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.04. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 9.41% and a negative net margin of 6.55%. Equities analysts predict that Grid Dynamics will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Stan Klimoff sold 4,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.88, for a total value of $83,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,117,577.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Teamsun Technology Co. Beijing sold 4,800,000 shares of Grid Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $72,144,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,095,958 shares of company stock worth $76,812,959. Corporate insiders own 15.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,141,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,221,000 after acquiring an additional 111,850 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,014,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,015,000 after acquiring an additional 269,529 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 28.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 958,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,400,000 after acquiring an additional 212,437 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 953,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,327,000 after acquiring an additional 45,776 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Grid Dynamics by 206.1% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 542,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,152,000 after acquiring an additional 365,195 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.71% of the company’s stock.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc provides digital engineering and information technology services. Its core business is to deliver focused and complex technical consulting, software design, development, testing and internet service operations. The company also helps organizations become more agile and create innovative digital products and experiences through its deep expertise in emerging technology, such as AI, data science, cloud computing, big data and DevOps, lean software development practices and a performance product culture.

Read More: Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Grid Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grid Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.