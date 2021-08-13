Northrop Grumman Co. (NOC) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.57 on September 15th

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 1.57 per share by the aerospace company on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $6.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%.

Northrop Grumman has increased its dividend by 45.4% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 13 consecutive years.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $363.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.85. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $282.88 and a fifty-two week high of $379.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $366.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 24.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $350.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $399.10.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Northrop Grumman stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,886 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,643,000. Institutional investors own 83.35% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

