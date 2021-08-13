NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NBY) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.43% and a negative return on equity of 115.02%.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NBY traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.64. The stock had a trading volume of 10,199 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,190,472. The company has a market cap of $26.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10 and a beta of 3.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.64. NovaBay Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.52 and a twelve month high of $1.79.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a medical device company, develops products for the eye care markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Avenova, a solution for cleansing and removing foreign materials, including microorganisms and debris from skin around the eye, including the eyelid; CelleRx Clinical Reset, a gentle and soothing facial spray; and NeutroPhase and PhaseOne for the wound care market.

