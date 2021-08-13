Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $2.36 Per Share

Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) – William Blair raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Novanta in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair analyst B. Drab now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.36 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.22. William Blair also issued estimates for Novanta’s FY2022 earnings at $2.68 EPS.

Get Novanta alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Novanta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday.

NOVT stock opened at $146.29 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 118.93 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average of $135.87. Novanta has a 52 week low of $95.53 and a 52 week high of $148.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The technology company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $167.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.32 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. Novanta’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Novanta in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novanta during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.18% of the company’s stock.

In other Novanta news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of Novanta stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.68, for a total value of $1,032,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,526 shares in the company, valued at $16,456,339.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

About Novanta

Novanta, Inc engages in the provision of core technology solutions to healthcare and advanced industrial original equipment manufacturers. It operates through the following segments: Photonics, Vision, and Precision Motion. The Photonics segment designs, manufactures, and markets photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and laser beam delivery, CO2 laser, continuous wave and ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products.

Featured Story: How to invest in a bear market

Receive News & Ratings for Novanta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novanta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.