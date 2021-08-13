NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) Receives $17.50 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

NuCana plc (NASDAQ:NCNA) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NuCana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $84,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in NuCana during the 2nd quarter worth about $58,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

NuCana stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 536,964. NuCana has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $7.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.55. The stock has a market cap of $103.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.88 and a beta of 0.75.

NuCana (NASDAQ:NCNA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($19.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($16.86) by ($2.14). On average, equities analysts forecast that NuCana will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NuCana

NuCana plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of products for the treatment of cancer. The company develops its products based on its proprietary ProTide technology. Its lead product candidate includes Acelarin, which is in Phase I clinical trial for patients with advanced solid tumors; Phase Ib for patients with recurrent ovarian cancer; Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of patients with biliary tract cancer; Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with platinum-resistant ovarian cancer; and Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with metastatic pancreatic cancer.

