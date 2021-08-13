Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Aegon Asset Management UK PLC

Aegon Asset Management UK PLC lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 29.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 434,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 179,271 shares during the quarter. Aegon Asset Management UK PLC owned 0.15% of Nucor worth $41,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NUE. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Nucor in the 1st quarter worth $54,000. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 674,154 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,337,000 after purchasing an additional 371,876 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 1st quarter valued at about $227,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Nucor by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $400,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Nucor news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO James D. Frias sold 58,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.09, for a total transaction of $6,501,220.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Nucor in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

NUE stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $125.81. 184,957 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,318,771. Nucor Co. has a 1-year low of $44.05 and a 1-year high of $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.65 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $100.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 3.11.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a net margin of 11.70% and a return on equity of 26.26%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 EPS for the current year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to reacquire up to 9.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

