Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 0.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,541 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,778,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Nucor by 3,049.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 49,727 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,756,000 after buying an additional 48,148 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $400,000. Aries Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 2nd quarter valued at $207,000. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 73.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 13,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nucor during the 2nd quarter worth $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NUE opened at $125.24 on Friday. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $44.05 and a 12-month high of $125.97. The firm has a market cap of $37.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.21.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The basic materials company reported $5.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.81 by $0.23. Nucor had a return on equity of 26.26% and a net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 55.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 18.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, May 13th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the basic materials company to buy up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.405 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.50%.

In related news, EVP Daniel R. Needham sold 3,171 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.00, for a total value of $320,271.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,816 shares in the company, valued at $4,122,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 12,000 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.76, for a total value of $1,161,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,383 shares of company stock valued at $14,678,730 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NUE. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Nucor from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Nucor in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Nucor from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Nucor from $86.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Bank of America raised Nucor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.92.

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products. It operates through three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and special bar quality products.

