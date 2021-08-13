NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NLBS) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decline of 93.3% from the July 15th total of 3,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 91,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NLBS traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.08. 30,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 61,101. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.12. NutraLife BioSciences has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.20.

NutraLife BioSciences Company Profile

NutraLife BioSciences, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and distribution of nutritional and dietary oral spray products. Its private label products include cannabidiol-infused oral sprays, tinctures, pet drops, pain balms and face creams and nutraceutical oral spray products for sleep support and weight loss packaged under the customer’s brand names.

