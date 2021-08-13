Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. Approximately 38,024 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 1,982,411 shares.The stock last traded at $63.96 and had previously closed at $64.03.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.89%. Nutrien’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

NTR has been the topic of several analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of Nutrien from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $75.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Wednesday. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upgraded Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.83.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.81. The firm has a market cap of $36.31 billion, a PE ratio of 58.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.10 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $9.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.65 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 5.62% and a net margin of 2.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. Analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nutrien by 7.5% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,324,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,155,000 after acquiring an additional 723,945 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,223,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,003,000 after purchasing an additional 237,367 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 31.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 9,802,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,148,000 after buying an additional 2,336,902 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.8% during the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 9,656,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,522,000 after buying an additional 169,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its holdings in Nutrien by 15.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 7,989,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,355,000 after buying an additional 1,092,191 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.19% of the company’s stock.

Nutrien Company Profile (NYSE:NTR)

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

