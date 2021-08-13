Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.27 on Friday, hitting $9.13. 659,964 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,184. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.53. Nuvation Bio has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion and a PE ratio of -40.78.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuvation Bio stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 50,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000. 53.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Nuvation Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Nuvation Bio currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.40.

About Nuvation Bio

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting CDK2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective inhibitor of the BET family of epigenetic transcriptional regulators; NUV-569, a differentiated selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and DDC platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to androgen receptor-expressing cancer cells , as well as PARP inhibitor to ER-expressing cancer cells.

