Nuveen Asset Management LLC Cuts Position in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in MVB Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:MVBF) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in MVB Financial were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of MVB Financial in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of MVB Financial by 147.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621 shares during the last quarter. 36.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MVBF stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. MVB Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $13.50 and a 52-week high of $45.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $507.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.86 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.34.

MVB Financial (NASDAQ:MVBF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.13. MVB Financial had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 25.48%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that MVB Financial Corp. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This is a positive change from MVB Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. MVB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered MVB Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Kelly R. Nelson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $45,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 70,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,170,790. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 15.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MVB Financial

MVB Financial Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and mortgage products and services to individuals and corporate clients in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; and Financial Holding Company. It offers various demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and grants various types of loans, including commercial and commercial real estate loans, residential real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, and consumer loans.

