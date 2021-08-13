Nuveen Asset Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Independence Holding (NYSE:IHC) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 23,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 638 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.16% of Independence worth $938,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independence by 7.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 319,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,738,000 after purchasing an additional 21,318 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Independence by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 255,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,459,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Independence by 0.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 86,872 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,461,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Independence by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 48,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,970,000 after acquiring an additional 829 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Independence by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 31,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,261,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IHC opened at $43.54 on Friday. Independence Holding has a 12 month low of $33.73 and a 12 month high of $48.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $637.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.78 and a beta of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th.

Independence Company Profile

Independence Holding Co engages in the provision of health, pet and life insurance business. t operates through the following segments: Specialty Health; Group Disability, Life, Short-Term Disability (DBL), and Paid Family Leave Rider (PFL); Individual Life, Annuities and Other; and Corporate. The Specialty Health segment comprises of its traditional distribution through independent agents and national accounts, and through its call centers, career advisors, generation domains, transaction websites, and legal generation company.

