Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $1 Million Stake in Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) by 764.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 426,011 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 376,734 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.79% of Venus Concept worth $1,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 209,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 4,642 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Venus Concept by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 927,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after purchasing an additional 14,869 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $1,171,000. Finally, Pura Vida Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept in the first quarter valued at $1,648,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Venus Concept from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.71.

Shares of Venus Concept stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.60. The company has a market capitalization of $113.01 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.51. Venus Concept Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.60 and a 52-week high of $3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a current ratio of 3.66.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $22.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.28 million. Venus Concept had a negative net margin of 47.56% and a negative return on equity of 91.82%. Equities analysts anticipate that Venus Concept Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Sedco Capital Cayman Ltd sold 31,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.20, for a total transaction of $101,180.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Domenic Serafino acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.46 per share, with a total value of $98,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 798,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,964,944.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 198,265 shares of company stock valued at $636,948. 47.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

