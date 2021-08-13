Nuveen Asset Management LLC Has $911,000 Stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Investors Title were worth $911,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 5.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 116,880 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,402,000 after purchasing an additional 6,172 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 7.7% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 7,014 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Investors Title by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,421 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 0.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,296 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,535,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Investors Title by 23.1% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,259 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. 39.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Investors Title stock opened at $190.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $361.72 million, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.97. Investors Title has a 1-year low of $128.01 and a 1-year high of $194.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.92.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st.

Investors Title Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance for residential, institutional, commercial, and industrial properties. The company underwrites land title insurance for owners and mortgagees as a primary insurer; and assumes the reinsurance of title insurance risks from other title insurance companies.

