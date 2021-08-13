Nuveen Asset Management LLC Raises Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 9.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,840 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,648 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $815,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $137,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 158.9% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 4,549 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nature’s Sunshine Products during the 1st quarter worth approximately $154,000. Institutional investors own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NATR opened at $16.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.86 and a 12-month high of $21.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $327.55 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

