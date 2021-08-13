Nuveen Asset Management LLC Sells 967 Shares of First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in First Business Financial Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIZ) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 35,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 967 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Business Financial Services were worth $873,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BHZ Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 137,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,412,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of First Business Financial Services by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 438,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,082,000 after purchasing an additional 3,319 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 14.5% in the first quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 293,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,256,000 after purchasing an additional 37,188 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in First Business Financial Services by 2.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 42,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in First Business Financial Services during the first quarter worth $1,659,000. 63.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Carla C. Chavarria acquired 1,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $26.65 per share, with a total value of $34,991.45. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,576.70. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FBIZ shares. Zacks Investment Research raised First Business Financial Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of First Business Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on First Business Financial Services to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, First Business Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NASDAQ FBIZ opened at $29.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.23. First Business Financial Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.66 and a 12-month high of $29.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a market cap of $248.25 million, a P/E ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.08.

First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. First Business Financial Services had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 22.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that First Business Financial Services, Inc. will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. First Business Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.55%.

First Business Financial Services

First Business Financial Services, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Business Bank that provides commercial banking products and services for small and medium-sized businesses, business owners, executives, professionals, and high net worth individuals. The company offers deposit products, such as non-interest-bearing transaction accounts, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time deposits, and certificates of deposit, as well as credit cards.

