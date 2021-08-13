Nuveen Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF)

Nuveen Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of BGSF, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,070 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned 0.58% of BGSF worth $839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BGSF. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BGSF by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 1,866 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BGSF by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in BGSF by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 31,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in BGSF by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 13,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 3,012 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in BGSF in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 80.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BGSF from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

BGSF stock opened at $13.97 on Friday. BGSF, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The stock has a market cap of $144.49 million, a PE ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 2.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.36.

BGSF (NYSE:BGSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.11. BGSF had a return on equity of 17.72% and a net margin of 3.15%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that BGSF, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This is a positive change from BGSF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. BGSF’s dividend payout ratio is 29.85%.

In other BGSF news, Director C. David Allen, Jr. acquired 10,528 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.16 per share, for a total transaction of $128,020.48. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 24,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $300,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BGSF Company Profile

BGSF Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings. The Professional segment offers skilled IT professionals with expertise in SAP, Workday, Peoplesoft, Hyperion, Oracle, One Stream, cyber, project management, and other IT workforce solutions, as well as finance, accounting, legal, human resource, and related support personnel.

