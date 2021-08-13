Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $30.50

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund (NASDAQ:QQQX) shares hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $30.50 and last traded at $30.34, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.39.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.25.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.449 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QQQX. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 42.1% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.04% of the company’s stock.

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund Company Profile (NASDAQ:QQQX)

Nuveen Nasdaq 100 Dynamic Overwrite Fund is a closed-ended equity indexed mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

