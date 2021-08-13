NZS Capital LLC Makes New $34.64 Million Investment in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

NZS Capital LLC bought a new position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,068 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $34,636,000. Amazon.com comprises about 3.2% of NZS Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $605,000. United Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 1,297 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $4,224,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 12.2% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 681 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 198 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Finally, O Brien Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC now owns 184 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $3,303.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,478.58. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,871.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.14.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 53.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 848 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total value of $2,752,548.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,456,111.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,245.93, for a total transaction of $720,596.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,211 shares in the company, valued at $20,160,471.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,807 shares of company stock worth $12,473,798 over the last three months. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

AMZN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4,200.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,400.00 to $4,200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,300.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the stock. Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,152.47.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

