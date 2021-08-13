Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $95.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “One of the leading Bakken players, Oasis Petroleum’s production growth is likely to benefit from its top-tier acreage (497,400 net acres) in the Williston Basin. Last year, the company came out of a pandemic-forced bankruptcy with a much stronger, viable capital structure than the previous highly leveraged balance sheet. Oasis Petroleum’s midstream and well services completion business provides it an edge over peers. However, the company’s business failure in 2020 is likely to keep most investors on the sidelines until they are convinced of its long-term growth potential. Asset concentration risk and worries over the fate of Dakota Access Pipeline are the other negatives in the Oasis Petroleum story, while sensitivity to the volatile oil prices is a constant threat. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on OAS. Truist Securities initiated coverage on Oasis Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a buy rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Oasis Petroleum from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Truist upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $93.25.

Shares of OAS stock opened at $90.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $94.90. Oasis Petroleum has a 1 year low of $20.00 and a 1 year high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47. As a group, analysts predict that Oasis Petroleum will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $159,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum during the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oasis Petroleum in the 2nd quarter valued at about $251,000. 83.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Oasis Petroleum Company Profile

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

