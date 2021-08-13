Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given New GBX 1,575 Price Target at Barclays

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).

Get Ocado Group alerts:

LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.31.

In related news, insider Richard N. (Rick) Haythornthwaite purchased 5,750 shares of Ocado Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,741 ($22.75) per share, for a total transaction of £100,107.50 ($130,791.09). Also, insider Luke Jensen purchased 11,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,766 ($23.07) per share, with a total value of £198,692.66 ($259,593.23). Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 17,025 shares of company stock worth $29,925,694.

About Ocado Group

Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for Ocado Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ocado Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.