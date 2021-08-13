Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) Given New GBX 1,575 Price Target at Barclays

Ocado Group (LON:OCDO) had its target price cut by Barclays from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 1,575 ($20.58) in a report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on OCDO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Ocado Group to an overweight rating and boosted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,813 ($36.75) to GBX 2,825 ($36.91) in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a GBX 2,800 ($36.58) target price on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Ocado Group from GBX 2,390 ($31.23) to GBX 2,120 ($27.70) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a no recommendation rating on shares of Ocado Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ocado Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 2,548.33 ($33.29).
LON:OCDO opened at GBX 1,799 ($23.50) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £13.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -90.40. Ocado Group has a 12 month low of GBX 1,719.50 ($22.47) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,914 ($38.07). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.17, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,886.31.
About Ocado Group
Ocado Group plc operates as an online grocery retailer in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ocado Retail, UK Solutions & Logistics, and International Solutions. It also sells general merchandise products on its Ocado.com; provides online retail solutions; and offers customer fulfillment centre and logistics services.
