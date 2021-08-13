Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) Short Interest Up 743.8% in July

Ocean Thermal Energy Co. (OTCMKTS:CPWR) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 40,500 shares, an increase of 743.8% from the July 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 345,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of CPWR stock remained flat at $$0.02 on Friday. 302,700 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 397,621. Ocean Thermal Energy has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.02.
About Ocean Thermal Energy
