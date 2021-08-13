Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) Receives Buy Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $10.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ocugen from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a neutral rating and set a $11.00 price target (down previously from $15.00) on shares of Ocugen in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Chardan Capital lowered their price target on Ocugen from $8.00 to $4.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Roth Capital downgraded Ocugen from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Noble Financial started coverage on Ocugen in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $6.80 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.38.

Shares of Ocugen stock opened at $7.97 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.71 and a beta of 4.42. The company has a quick ratio of 12.00, a current ratio of 12.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Ocugen has a 12-month low of $0.25 and a 12-month high of $18.77.

Ocugen (NASDAQ:OCGN) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.10). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ocugen will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Shankar Musunuri sold 7,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.94, for a total transaction of $84,872.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 413,758 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,526,512.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ramesh Kumar sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.40, for a total value of $48,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 216,220 shares of company stock worth $1,749,792 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. XTX Topco Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Ocugen by 46.4% during the 2nd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 20,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,579 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,918,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $351,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $822,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Ocugen during the 2nd quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors own 12.39% of the company’s stock.

Ocugen Company Profile

Ocugen, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies to cure eye diseases. Its product pipeline candidates include OCU400, OCU410, OCU200, and COVAXIN. The firm’s modifier gene therapy platform is engaged in addressing retinal diseases, including retinitis pigmentosa, leber congenital amaurosis, and dry age-related macular degeneration.

