OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) Raised to “Buy” at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH

LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded shares of OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $11.50 target price on the investment management company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on OFS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded OFS Capital from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on OFS Capital in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a market perform rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ OFS opened at $10.55 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 3.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.71. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $10.55.

OFS Capital (NASDAQ:OFS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The investment management company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. OFS Capital had a return on equity of 7.19% and a net margin of 92.88%. On average, research analysts expect that OFS Capital will post 0.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from OFS Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.10%. OFS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.65%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFS. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 1st quarter worth approximately $102,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 542.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 17,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 14,581 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of OFS Capital by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 18,398 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of OFS Capital during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $232,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.29% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions. It does not invest in operational turnarounds or start-up businesses. For direct, it specializes in debt and structured equity investments, recapitalizations and refinancing, management and leveraged buyouts, acquisition financings, shareholder liquidity events, growth capital, independent sponsor transactions, ESOPs, and minority investments in the lower middle market companies.

