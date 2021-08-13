Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott Acquires 6,158 Shares of ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) Stock

ULS Technology plc (LON:ULS) insider Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 6,158 shares of ULS Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £4,556.92 ($5,953.65).

Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott also recently made the following trade(s):

Get ULS Technology alerts:

On Friday, August 6th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 35,803 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, with a total value of £26,494.22 ($34,614.87).

On Monday, August 2nd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 3,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £2,250 ($2,939.64).

On Thursday, July 29th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 12,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 74 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £8,880 ($11,601.78).

On Tuesday, July 27th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 30,999 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 75 ($0.98) per share, for a total transaction of £23,249.25 ($30,375.29).

On Friday, July 23rd, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 27,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £20,520 ($26,809.51).

On Wednesday, July 21st, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 107,000 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 79 ($1.03) per share, with a total value of £84,530 ($110,438.99).

On Monday, July 19th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 46,283 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £37,026.40 ($48,375.23).

On Thursday, July 15th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott bought 11,500 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.05) per share, with a total value of £9,200 ($12,019.86).

On Tuesday, July 13th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott acquired 31,304 shares of ULS Technology stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.99) per share, with a total value of £23,791.04 ($31,083.15).

On Tuesday, May 25th, Oliver Rupert Andrew Scott purchased 1 shares of ULS Technology stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 100 ($1.31) per share, for a total transaction of GBX 100 ($1.31).

Shares of ULS stock opened at GBX 74.40 ($0.97) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £48.26 million and a PE ratio of 2.78. The company has a current ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 7.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43. ULS Technology plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 50 ($0.65) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 104 ($1.36). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 81.67.

ULS Technology plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and hosting of internet based software applications for legal and property services businesses in the United Kingdom. It provides software solutions that support online legal comparison services; and risk management and compliance consultancy services to solicitors and licensed conveyancers.

Read More: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for ULS Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ULS Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.