OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Get OMNIQ alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.