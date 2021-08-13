OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2021

OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS OMQS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.60. The stock had a trading volume of 1,479 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,522. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.32. OMNIQ has a 52 week low of $4.03 and a 52 week high of $14.50.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut OMNIQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 31st.

OMNIQ Company Profile

OMNIQ Corp. provides computerized and machine vision image processing solutions. It uses patented and proprietary AI technology to deliver data collection, real-time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic & parking management and access control applications.

Featured Article: What are catch-up contributions?

Receive News & Ratings for OMNIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMNIQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.