ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Issues Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) updated its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.050. The company issued revenue guidance of $47.50 million-$48.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $51.23 million.ON24 also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $-0.130-$-0.060 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on ON24 from $57.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity downgraded ON24 from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their target price for the company from $45.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised ON24 from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.29.

Get ON24 alerts:

Shares of ONTF traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.30. The stock had a trading volume of 19,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,102. ON24 has a 52 week low of $20.28 and a 52 week high of $81.98. The company has a quick ratio of 3.80, a current ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.76. The firm has a market cap of $987.64 million and a P/E ratio of 16.33.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $51.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About ON24

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Further Reading: Price-Sales Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.