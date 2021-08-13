ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $40.00

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) had its target price lowered by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $57.00 to $40.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 84.33% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of ON24 from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity lowered shares of ON24 from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.29.

ON24 stock opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.80 and a quick ratio of 3.80. ON24 has a 12 month low of $20.28 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and a PE ratio of 16.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.76.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $52.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. ON24’s revenue was up 43.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that ON24 will post -0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ONTF. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in ON24 in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of ON24 during the first quarter worth about $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ON24 during the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of ON24 during the second quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.29% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

